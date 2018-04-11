Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock plummeted 14 percent in extended trading after the retail chain released its fourth-quarter earnings report. Earnings and revenues both beat Wall Street estimates and same-store sales did not decrease as much as expected. However, guidance for the upcoming year was weak and sent shares falling.

Shares of Zumiez shot up as much as 7 percent after hours following the release of positive March sales results. Same-store sales for the month were up over 12 percent and net sales were up nearly 15 percent.

American Water Works shares dropped nearly 2 percent in the extended session. The public utility company announced an agreement to acquire Pivotal Home Solutions on Wednesday afternoon.

QuinStreet stock skyrocketed as much as 22 percent post-market after the marketing company reported favorable preliminary third-quarter results.