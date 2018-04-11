Bentley to build 10,000-panel solar facility at UK headquarters

Luxury car maker Bentley Motors has started construction on what it describes as the U.K.'s "largest ever solar-powered car port."

The car port — a structure that provides shelter to parked vehicles — will be located at its factory headquarters in Crewe, northwest England, and made up of 10,000 solar panels.

The installation, which will take around six months to complete, will cover 1,378 parking spaces and have a capacity of 2.7 megawatts.

"This solar installation is another example of how we can make our factory more sustainable by using technological innovation," Peter Bosch, Bentley's member of the board for manufacturing, said in a statement Tuesday. "This helps us produce extraordinary cars with responsibly-sourced materials in an efficient manner, while continually striving to reduce the company's environmental impact."

Known for its luxury, high-specification cars, Bentley will celebrate its centenary in 2019. Part of the Volkswagen Group since 1998, it employs more than 4,000 people.

Bentley is making concerted efforts to boost its sustainability. Its factory roof, for example, is covered by 20,815 solar panels. On its website, the business says that this roof can meet as much as 40 percent of the site's electrical needs and save an estimated 2,150 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.