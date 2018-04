For bond investors, it's all about the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. At 2 p.m. ET, the Federal Open Market Committee will publish its minutes from their March meeting, when the U.S. central bank raised interest rates and increased its GDP forecast.

In data, aside from mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, the consumer price index (CPI) will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the monthly treasury statement at 2 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $21 billion in nine-year and 10-month notes.

Investors will be keeping an eye on Washington, after news emerged that the FBI raided the New York office and residence of Michael Cohen, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, on Monday.

Turmoil within the administration has put markets on edge as of late, in addition to concerns over trade tensions between the U.S. and China.