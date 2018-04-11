Defense stocks outperform when US takes military action in the Middle East

Shares of defense companies tend to outperform the broader market when the United States takes military action in the Middle East, history shows.

The S&P 500 aerospace sub-industry returned an average of 1.5 percent to investors a month after U.S. action in the region, according to CNBC analysis using Kensho. In turn, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average gained just under 1 percent in such instances.

This historical trend held true on Wednesday as the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) rose half a percent while the S&P 500 declined 0.3 percent. Shares of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon also rose nearly 1 percent each.

The possibility of U.S. intervention in the Middle East increased after President Donald Trump told Russia to "get ready" for a possible missile strike on Syria.