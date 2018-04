Zuckerberg said Facebook did not notify the Federal Trade Commission about the Cambridge Analytica data leak from 2015 because the company "considered it a closed case."

The profiles of 87 million Facebook users were harvested by a quiz app with the data being sent over to political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Facebook demanded the maker of the quiz app as well as Cambridge Analytica delete the data. The social network was assured that this was done in 2015, but recent reports suggested that the data still exists. Cambridge Analytica deny this.