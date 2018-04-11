Global trading system is at risk of being ‘torn apart,’ warns IMF’s Lagarde

To date, the two major economies have announced hundreds of billions of dollars worth of trade tariffs on each other's key exports, a tit-for-tat standoff that experts say will only cripple growth and harm jobs. While the measures have yet to be imposed, markets have been highly sensitive to developments in the trade rhetoric coming from both countries.

Economists at the European Central Bank have warned that changes in global tariffs could lead to a contraction in world trade of up to 3 percent and a fall in global growth of up to 1 percent.

"Governments need to steer clear of protectionism in all its forms," Lagarde said. "History shows that import restrictions hurt everyone, especially poorer consumers."

Lagarde did add that countries had a responsibility to improve the trade system by examining their own practices. Trump's broadside against China was based on claims of intellectual property (IP) theft and other unfair trade practices on the part of the world's second-largest economy — and the president is not wrong. China is notorious for its IP theft and for what many foreign investors and U.S. manufacturers lament as restrictive and discriminatory policies.

Critical improvements, Lagarde explained, needed to include "better protecting intellectual property and reducing the distortions of policies that favor state enterprises."