Former House Speaker John Boehner joins marijuana company: 'My thinking on cannabis has evolved'

Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner will join the board of directors of a marijuana holdings corporation, saying his views on the substance have "evolved."

Acreage Holdings, which describes itself as "one of the nation's largest, multi-state actively-managed cannabis corporations," announced on Wednesday that the former Ohio representative has joined its board of advisors, and will join the board of directors once it is formed.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, a Republican who ran on the Libertarian Party ticket alongside Nevada Gov. Gary Johnson in the 2016 presidential election, is also joining the board.

Boehner served as the top Republican in Congress from 2011 through 2015. He was succeeded by Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., who announced on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term.

The former congressional leader has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's administration, as well as many of his former colleagues in the legislature, since his retirement. As Boehner marks his self-described evolution on marijuana, which is used both as a recreational and medical drug, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken steps to pursue enforcement against marijuana more aggressively than the Obama administration.

In a joint statement, the two former politicians argued against marijuana's continued federal status as a "schedule 1" drug — meaning the U.S. government views marijuana as a substance with the highest potential for abuse, alongside heroin and cocaine.

The "negative implications" of the schedule 1 label include "the lack of research, the ambiguity around financial services and the refusal of the VA to offer it as an alternative to the harmful opioids that are ravishing our communities," Boehner and Weld said in the statement.

In a tweet, Boehner said he joined the board because his "thinking on cannabis has evolved."

Acreage Holdings' CEO, Kevin Murphy, said Boehner and Weld "have shaped the political course of our country for decades and now they will help shape the course of this nascent but ascendant industry."

While Boehner once took a hard-line position against legalizing marijuana, he has maintained an infamous two-pack-a-day tobacco smoking habit for years.

A spokesman for Boehner did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.