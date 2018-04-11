    ×

    Politics

    Steve Bannon is reportedly pushing a plan to thwart the Mueller investigation

    • Former White House chief strategist Bannon has proposed a way to end the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections, The Washington Post reported.
    • He suggested that the White House stops cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is handling the probe, and fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
    Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Trump, arrives at a House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting, on January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Trump, arrives at a House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting, on January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is pitching a plan to end the investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

    He proposed the plan to allies in Congress and senior White House aides, the Post reported, citing four people familiar with the conversations.

    Bannon is suggesting the White House stop cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is managing the probe, and fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller's investigation.

    FBI agents carried out raids this week on the home and office of Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Since then, Trump has heatedly discussed firing Mueller and supposedly deliberated firing Rosenstein.

    Bannon: Claim executive privilege 'retroactively'

    Bannon told The Post that executive privilege "should be exerted immediately and retroactively," which he said would create "a new legal battleground" for Trump to "protect himself from the investigation," according to the report.

    So far, there are no confirmed signs that Trump is considering Bannon's advice. Some Trump advisors are said to fear that Bannon's suggestions could lead to mass resignations at the Justice Department, the Post reported.

    CNBC sent requests for comment to Steve Bannon's lawyer William Burck, as well as the White House, but did not immediately get responses.

    Read the full report from the Washington Post here.