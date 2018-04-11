Steve Bannon is reportedly pushing a plan to thwart the Mueller investigation

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is pitching a plan to end the investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

He proposed the plan to allies in Congress and senior White House aides, the Post reported, citing four people familiar with the conversations.

Bannon is suggesting the White House stop cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is managing the probe, and fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller's investigation.

FBI agents carried out raids this week on the home and office of Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Since then, Trump has heatedly discussed firing Mueller and supposedly deliberated firing Rosenstein.