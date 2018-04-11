Paul Ryan's retirement makes his seat a more realistic Democratic target in the midterms

Democrats had already set their sights on Paul Ryan's House seat.

But the House speaker's retirement announcement Wednesday makes winning in Wisconsin's 1st District a more realistic notion for Democrats as they try to take a House majority in November.

Ryan's decision not to seek re-election in November leaves no clear GOP candidate backed by the party. Republicans have time to figure out a plan: the state's filing deadline is not until June.

Still, nonpartisan election handicappers think Ryan's absence gives Democrats a better chance in the district in November. Sabato's Crystal Ball moved its race rating from "likely" Republican to "toss-up" on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, before Ryan's office confirmed his decision, the Cook Political Report said a retirement would change its rating of the race from "solid" Republican to "lean" Republican. The race has the potential to "become even more competitive," noted the website's House editor, Dave Wasserman.

Ryan, who has served in the House since 1999, likely would have won a re-election bid. But he probably would have faced a better-funded opponent than he is used to in Democrat Randy Bryce, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the seat.

House Democrats' campaign arm has backed Bryce, a former iron worker and union member, as part of its high profile "red to blue" effort to flip Republican-held seats. On Tuesday, Bryce's campaign said it outraised Ryan's by $1.75 million during the first quarter of 2018. Still, Ryan likely would have had more money at his disposal when his joint fundraising committee with the GOP and outside support were taken into account.

Bryce seized on the news of Ryan's retirement Wednesday and blasted out a fundraising appeal to supporters on social media. "WE JUST REPEALED PAUL RYAN," tweeted the candidate, who goes by the nickname "Iron Stache," referring to his trademark facial hair.

It is unclear who the GOP will support in Ryan's district. One candidate, Paul Nehlen, has previously challenged Ryan but is unlikely to gain traction with the party because he has espoused white supremacist views.

Still, Democrats face an uphill battle to win the seat. Trump won the district by more than 10 percentage points in the 2016 election.

Cook's Partisan Voter Index, which gauges how areas voted in recent presidential elections relative to the country as a whole, rates it as a Republican +5 district.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee argued Ryan's decision showed he did not want to defend the GOP agenda. In a statement, DCCC spokesman Tyler Law said Ryan "sees what is coming in November."

"Stay tuned for more retirements as Republicans increasingly realize that their midterm prospects are doomed," Law said.