Publicist making $1 million a year: 'Money is freedom, money is happiness'

According to one person who earns seven figures, money may be able to buy happiness after all.

She grew up watching her parents count pennies, she says in an anonymous interview with The Cut, which asked three high-earners about what it's like to make $1 million or more per year, "and I always said I would be the person at the hotel who would open the $4 bottle of water without flinching, just because I could. I am that person now."

A decade ago, she opened a PR firm "all from scratch," she says. Today, she brings home $1 million a year.

Along the way, she has learned that money can indeed be a joy: "I don't believe in more money, more problems. I have no shame in saying that money rules. Money is freedom; money is happiness."