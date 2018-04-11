So you’ve been waitlisted—here are 3 things you should do

Every year, thousands of applicants are placed on college waitlists, leaving parents and students to wonder — so now what?

About 39 percent of colleges use waitlists as a way to fill vacant spots in case accepted students choose not to matriculate. According to the National Association for College Admissions Counseling (NACAC), the number of students placed on a waitlist increased by 11 percent between 2015 and 2016, but just 23 percent of students who chose to remain on waitlists were accepted. At highly-selective institutions, the percentage is even lower — last year, Harvard accepted zero students off its waitlist.

Though the odds may not be in your favor, Kat Cohen, CEO and Founder of college guidance company IvyWise, tells CNBC Make It that there are several things students can do to improve their chances.

Here are three things you should do if you have been placed on a waitlist: