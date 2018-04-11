New York City is known for many things — Broadway shows, yellow cabs, Wall Street power brokers. But the most delicious thing it's famous for is its bread.

"We're known for our pizza, our bagels," Ron Montana, a serial entrepreneur, hustler and lifelong New Yorker tells CNBC. "New York has the best pizza in the world, I would say. I mean, at least in the United States, that's for sure."

Why is it so good? The theory goes it's all in the local water.

Soon, diners across the country will be able to eat New York pizza made with the magic ingredient thanks to Montana and his investing buddies — Dom Detore, Mike Palmer, Tony DeCicco and Adolfo LaCola. They dreamed up the New York WaterMaker, a machine that can turn any H2O into NYC H2O, with "the exact hardness, molecular structure and chemical composition," according to the product's website.