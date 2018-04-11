Syrian war explained: Here's everything you need to know

President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria on Wednesday, in response to a suspected poison gas attack over the weekend.

In a move likely to add greater confusion to an already volatile situation, Trump said Moscow should be prepared for missiles to be fired into the war-torn nation. Russia immediately responded to the U.S. president, saying missiles "should fly toward terrorists," and not its own legal government bases in the Middle Eastern country.

CNBC takes a look at how a peaceful uprising in Syria seven years ago has turned into a full-scale civil war.