The moves in pre-market trade came after Wall Street saw strong gains during Tuesday's session, with the Dow Jones industrial average rallying more than 400 points to close up at 24,408.

Market sentiment was upbeat Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed plans to further open up his country's economy, suggesting measures that included lowering import tariffs on products including autos.

Talk of a potential trade war continues to rattle sentiment, while Facebook kept Wall Street preoccupied Tuesday as the tech giant's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.

He said that Facebook didn't notify the Federal Trade Commission about the data leak surrounding Cambridge Analytica, as they considered it a closed case years ago. Zuckerberg is due to speak to the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Turmoil within the U.S. administration will remain a focus, following news that the FBI raided the New York office and home of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday.