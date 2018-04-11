Watch Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday in the second day of congressional hearings for the Facebook founder and CEO.

He appeared at a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday. You can read CNBC's coverage of that hearing at the links below:

The company is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users.

Zuckerberg's prepared remarks for Wednesday's hearing were released Monday. Zuckerberg is likely to face more tough questions on user privacy, foreign meddling on the site and abuse of social media tools.

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]