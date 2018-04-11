By the time people hit their late 30s, they often have settled into a career, committed to a life partner and decided that maybe grown-up life isn't so bad after all.

After someone has reached that place of seeming certainty, financial upheaval — due to job loss, divorce, bankruptcy and the like — can be especially jarring. It's not uncommon for people in that situation to wonder if they should start over in a new place.

The decision to pick up and move shouldn't be made on a whim. Without some planning and introspection, living in a new place does little on its own to help ensure your finances will flourish.