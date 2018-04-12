Asian stocks set for gains as trade and geopolitical worries ebb

The gains also came as earnings season kicked off stateside, with Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase among the major banking names reporting on Friday U.S. hours. S&P 500 earnings are forecast to have grown 17.1 percent in the first quarter, according to FactSet.

"Market sentiment remains at the mercy of political rhetoric and ... the theme from the overnight session is that there are encouraging signs of an ease in tensions in Syria along with improved prospects for resolutions in trade tensions," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Of note, Trump asked his advisors to consider rejoining a major Trans-Pacific trade deal after first pulling out of the agreement last year. Following the U.S. withdrawal, the remaining 11 countries have since signed the trade agreement earlier this year.

The latest trade-related development comes after recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Newly imposed and proposed tariffs from both countries had caused jitters in global stock markets in recent weeks.

The climb overnight in U.S. stocks looked set to carry into the Asian trading session, with Nikkei futures traded in Chicago up 0.83 percent at 21,840 compared to the index's last close.

Australian SPI futures were last higher by 0.31 percent at 5,815.

Markets in Thailand will be closed on Friday.

Improved investor sentiment overnight saw the dollar edge higher against the yen. The greenback traded at 107.28 at 6:48 a.m. HK/SIN. Gains were also made against the Swiss franc, which is also regarded as a safe haven during times of instability. The dollar last traded at $0.9620.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six peers, stood at 89.751 at the end of Thursday.

On the commodities front, oil prices were stable in the last session after touching more than three-year highs earlier in the week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate tacked on 25 cents to settle at $67.07 per barrel and Brent crude futures shed 4 cents to settle at $72.02.