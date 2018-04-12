The 15 best places in the US for millennials where life is affordable and jobs are plentiful

Life is significantly more expensive for millennials today than it was for their parents. But, depending on where they choose to live, millennials can still maximize both their salaries and their quality of life.

To determine the best places for young people, personal finance site WalletHub evaluated all 50 state plus Washington, D.C., according to five major factors:

Affordability : Includes cost of living, average monthly earnings and homeownership rate

From there, WalletHub ranked each state to reveal where 20- and 30-somethings are able to thrive. Here are the 15 states that came out on top, where millennials are most likely to be happy, healthy, employed and able to afford rent.