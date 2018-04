Economic data and auction news will keep bond investors busy Thursday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims and import prices are both due out.

Meantime, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $13 billion in 29-year and 10-month bonds. The size of two individual bills and one Treasury Inflation Protected Security (TIPS) will also be announced.

On the central banking front, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to take part in a Q&A in Minneapolis with Tim Worke, who is the CEO of Associated General Contractors of Minnesota.

Kashkari's comments come hot on the heels of the latest minutes release by the Federal Open Market Committee. They revealed that central bank officials saw the economy growing at a solid pace, with inflation also rising.