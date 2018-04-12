CEO of world's largest money manager: Investors should be 100% in stocks

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink told CNBC on Thursday investors should always be in the stock market.

"You should be 100 percent in equities," said Fink, co-founder of the world's largest money manager.

"We spend too much time talking about market timing," he added. "The key for investors is to stay in the market."

Fink said he's not sure what "inning we're in" regarding the stock market. But he said the tax cut from President Donald Trump and Republicans extended the bull cycle.

Fink appeared on "Squawk Box" shortly after BlackRock reported first quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates.

Assets under management increased slightly from the fourth quarter to just over $6.3 trillion as of the end of March. While a huge number, it was short of expectations.

