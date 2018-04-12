Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell Valeant here—I believe in its CEO   

Valeant Pharmaceuticals: "I think [CEO] Joe Papa's doing a great job. I think he's doing a great job, but the pharmaceutical business has been challenged. People think that maybe he's got to do more asset sales. I don't know. I'm with Joe here. I think I don't want to sell this stock at $16. I really don't. I know that's a controversial view, but I'm with Joe and I always welcome him on the show because he's a gent."

ABB Ltd.: "I'd rather be with Salesforce. I don't think you want to be with their customer."

American Airlines: "I think it's too cheap. I saw what Delta could do and I think American's going to have a good quarter. I'll tell you what I think: buy, buy, buy."

Align Technology: "I have not wavered on Invisalign, the product or the company that makes it. I say buy."

Realty Income Corporation: "Don't need it. Don't need letter O. Don't need it. Don't need a real estate investment trust. I need to have income. I need to have growth. Doesn't have both."

Procter & Gamble: "[It has a] 3.7 percent yield. It's really gotten ridiculous. And let's see – don't forget, Nelson Peltz is on the board. Can't wait to talk to him soon. I think that the situation has just gotten too low."

United Bankshares, Inc.: "You're fine. You're fine. I mean, it's not going to run away. It's going to be hostage to how the big banks do and we're going to know that in about 24 hours."

iRobot Corp.: "Last quarter was really bad, man. It was bad. I don't need you in that. That thing is just too hard to own. It's cost a lot of people a lot of money."

Dominion Energy: "We had [CEO] Michael Mears on earlier this week from Magellan Midstream Partners. He talked about the problems some of the [master limited partnerships] have. Dominion's caught up in an MLP. I've got to tell you something, you have 5 percent. I'm pulling the trigger right here, right now."