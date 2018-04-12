Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs

Delta Air Lines' captured more revenue from passengers in the first quarter, but the airlines' costs also climbed.

The second-largest U.S. airline on Thursday said first-quarter net income was $547 million, or 77 cents a share, down from $561 million, or 77 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

However, on an adjusted basis, the company earned 74 cents a share, a cent above analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue in the first three months of 2018, was $9.76 billion, slightly below Wall Street's estimate of $9.85 billion.

Delta's shares were up about 2 percent in premarket trade.

Transatlantic routes were particularly strong, with revenue from those routes up 15 percent from a year earlier, more than any other region.

But the airline also faced higher labor costs and a slew of powerful winter storms in the first quarter. Those storms cost it $44 million, Delta said.