    ×

    Airlines

    Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs

    • Delta faced strong demand, particularly for transatlantic routes.
    • Fuel and labor costs are on the rise.
    • Delta is the second-largest U.S. airline.
    Delta unveils it's first Airbus A350.
    Leslie Josephs | CNBC
    Delta unveils it's first Airbus A350.

    Delta Air Lines' captured more revenue from passengers in the first quarter, but the airlines' costs also climbed.

    The second-largest U.S. airline on Thursday said first-quarter net income was $547 million, or 77 cents a share, down from $561 million, or 77 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

    However, on an adjusted basis, the company earned 74 cents a share, a cent above analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters.

    Revenue in the first three months of 2018, was $9.76 billion, slightly below Wall Street's estimate of $9.85 billion.

    Delta's shares were up about 2 percent in premarket trade.

    Transatlantic routes were particularly strong, with revenue from those routes up 15 percent from a year earlier, more than any other region.

    But the airline also faced higher labor costs and a slew of powerful winter storms in the first quarter. Those storms cost it $44 million, Delta said.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DAL
    ---