The 'nightmare is now yours': EPA whistleblower details allegations against Scott Pruitt

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday released a pair of letters detailing pages of allegations leveled at embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt by a longtime Trump staffer who was reportedly sidelined for questioning Pruitt.
In one of the letters, the five lawmakers urge President Donald Trump to "hold Administrator Pruitt accountable for his serious ethical lapses and to restore honest, competent leadership to EPA so that this important agency may fulfill its critical mission."
Pruitt has been under fire following revelations that he rented a Capitol Hill condominium linked to an energy lobbyist whose firm had business before the Environmental Protection Agency. That sparked a series of leaks to news agencies that alleged the EPA purged the administrator's critics and expanded on previous reports of Pruitt's high spending.
In discussions with the lawmakers, Kevin Chmielewski, onetime deputy chief of staff for operations at the EPA, confirmed many of the details of those reports, which were previously attributed to unnamed sources. He also leveled new charges of "wasteful spending, unethical behavior and improper retaliation against EPA staff" on the part of Pruitt.
Those charges are detailed in a letter to Pruitt and attached to a separate letter to Trump.