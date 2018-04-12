This is the most expensive zip code in the US — and it's not in California or New York

Areas like Silicon Valley and Beverly Hills, California attract the West Coast wealthy and Manhattan lures East Coast elites. But the richest zip code in the United States actually belongs to a little island in Florida, according to a new Bloomberg study.

Located just minutes off the coast of Miami, Fisher Island (zip code 33109) has some wealthy residents, with the average income there a whopping $2.5 million in 2015, according to a Bloomberg analysis of 2015 Internal Revenue Service data.