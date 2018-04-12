This is the most expensive zip code in the US — and it's not in California or New York

Looking to visit the 216-acre island? The luxurious Fisher Island Club Hotel offers several villas, guest house suites and cottages. For a two-night stay in early August, rates range from a little under $800 a night to $3,000.
After Fisher Island, taking second place in Bloomberg's ranking with an average income of slightly less than $1.5 million in 2015, is Atherton, California, located in Silicon Valley. In third is Palm Beach, Florida, the county in which President Donald Trump's massive, Mar-a-Lago estate is located. The enclave has an average income of over $1.2 million, according to Bloomberg. Other highly-coveted zip codes on the list include Palo Alto, California (ranked fourth), San Francisco (ranked 10th) and Naples, Florida (ranked 15th).
To determine its ranking, Bloomberg evaluated IRS data for zip codes with over 200 tax returns as of the 2015 filing season and with 500 residential households, according to the latest Census tally.
Don't miss: Donald Trump used to own this $45 million Connecticut mansion with Ivana — take a look inside