There is one missile in the U.S. arsenal that is expected to rain on Syrian targets this week in response to a suspected chemical attack carried out by Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.

The Tomahawk cruise missile is half the length of a standard telephone pole, travels at the cruising speed of a commercial airliner, and can carry a 1,000-pound warhead the distance from New York City to Kansas City.

Tomahawks have been in the U.S. Navy's arsenal since the 1980s, but were first used in combat in 1991 during the Gulf War. Overall, the weapons have been deployed more than 2,300 times.

"Year in and year out, administration in and administration out, it's the long-range land attack cruise missile that presidents reach for first in a crisis," Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNBC.

"What distinguishes the Tomahawk from some other weapons is that it is sea-launched and has a significantly longer range," Karako said.