How this 'Staten Island Hustle' star brought in 6 figures with a side hustle selling salad dressing

"That's f---ing disgusting!"
That was the first thing Dom Detore's wife, Janine Detore, said when she taste-tested the food product her husband had sunk $20,000 into — Just Add Lettuce, a salad dressing that's ready-made with ingredients like olives and cheese (so you just add lettuce). It had a rough start. But with Detore's help, the dressing has raked in over $280,000 in sales.
The product was featured on the premiere of CNBC's Wednesday-night prime time show, "Staten Island Hustle," which follows Detore and four of his Staten Island entrepreneur friends as they dream up new ways to make extra cash.