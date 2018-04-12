How this 'Staten Island Hustle' star brought in 6 figures with a side hustle selling salad dressing

"When I have a [new] product or service, I use my family as guinea pigs, because I know that they're going to be honest," Detore, who's a contractor by day and a serial side hustler, tells CNBC Make It. "If I can't sell it to my own family, how am I going to sell it to everybody else?"

Despite the family's reaction (daughter Jeannie said "It smells like tomato sauce from like a school" on the episode), Detore was convinced Just Add Salad was a great idea.

"If you want an Italian salad, a real Italian salad, you have to buy the cheeses, the olives — all the ingredients that go into it and it costs a lot of money," Detore explains to CNBC. "What this enables you to do, is just open up your lettuce, pour it on top, spin it, and within a minute you have a fresh salad."

Aside from taste (Janine was biased because she hates the flavor of oregano), the family had concerns about the product's original slogan, "the world's first 3-D salad dressing," which referred to the chunky produce and cheese in the dressing.

"When you think of 3-D, you think of going into a movie theater and putting on a pair of glasses, you don't think of salad," Janine says on "Staten Island Hustle."