Sub-prime mortgages make a comeback—with a new name and soaring demand

They were blamed for the biggest financial disaster in a century. Subprime mortgages – home loans to borrowers with sketchy credit who put little to no skin in the game. Following the epic housing crash, they disappeared, due to strong, new regulation, and zero demand from investors who were badly burned. Barely a decade later, they're coming back with a new name–non-prime—and, so far, some new standards.

California-based Carrington Mortgage Services, a mid-sized lender, just announced an expansion into the space, offering loans to borrowers, "with less-than-perfect credit." Carrington will originate and service the loans, but they will also securitize them for sale to investors.

"We believe there is actually a market today in the secondary market for people who want to buy non-prime loans that have been properly underwritten," said Rick Sharga, EVP of Carrington Mortgage Holdings. "We're not going back to the bad old days of ninja lending, when people with no jobs, no income, and no assets were getting loans."