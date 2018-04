I am looking to positive developments from various cryptocurrency exchanges in the coming months, which should be supportive to the market. Bitcoin has been bottoming out over the last week, $500 higher than its lows in February of $6,000.

That level, specifically, goes back to align with the cryptocurrency's breakout in November. Now, there is now tremendous support here.

Meanwhile, ethereum has found support of its own around the $375 mark, building somewhat of a base.

I believe the cryptocurrency space is most bullish when these two are working together; these factors together pave the way for bitcoin to make a run back to $10,000, at a minimum, in the coming weeks.