Defense Secretary James Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, head to the White House on Thursday afternoon to discuss strike options in Syria with President Donald Trump.

Trump also acknowledged the meeting Thursday, telling reporters a decision on whether the U.S. military will respond to alleged Syrian chemical attacks will be made "fairly soon."

"We're looking very very seriously, very closely at that whole situation and we'll see what happens folks," Trump said.

Over the past five days, Trump has sharpened his rhetoric against Syria and its most powerful ally Russia and issued a threat via Twitter of a potential U.S. strike against the war-torn country.

"Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it," Trump said Wednesday.

But on Thursday morning, he tweeted that a U.S. missile strike on Syria may not be imminent.

A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told CNBC the U.S. was considering striking eight potential targets.

Those targets include two Syrian airfields, a research center and chemical weapons facility.