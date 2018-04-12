Watch: Trump gives speech on tax cuts as GOP pushes back plans to vote on 'phase 2'

[The stream is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is slated to deliver remarks on tax cuts for American workers in the White House rose garden on Thursday.

The speech follows a meeting with members of Congress and governors on agriculture policy, in which Trump suggested the U.S. may consider re-entering the Trans-Pacific Partnership that the administration abandoned last year.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who attended the meeting, said "It is good news that today the President directed Larry Kudlow and Ambassador Lighthizer to negotiate U.S. entry into TPP" in a statement.

Trump will make the speech as Republicans back off a plan to vote on permanently cementing the temporary provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law in December, CNBC reported.

A person briefed on the process told CNBC that Republicans were worried about the vote in the wake of a report from the Congressional Budget Office, which predicted that the law will push the national debt to a level nearly equal with gross domestic product by 2028.

--CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.