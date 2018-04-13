What happens if everything fails in early retirement? Hopefully, you realized the discouraging trend before it got really bad and you're able to recover or stave off the worst of it. But if not, what will you do if nothing works as planned after calling it quits?

You may not be able to just go back to the job you were doing. After all, if you're out of work for five years, how realistic are your chances of rejoining the workforce doing what you were doing before you peaced out?

Do you reduce your spending? Does your lifestyle lend itself to a drastic reduction in expenses in relatively short order? If it does, you're probably in good shape if things don't work as planned.

For my wife and I, we have a couple of tricks up our sleeves. As full-time travelers, our lifestyle can be almost as cheap as we need it to be. We might boondock more to save on campground fees. Or, perhaps we'd consider work camping at a campground, which puts you to work around the campground in exchange for a free full-hookup campsite. I could also hustle more with my blog and a few other opportunities that I could call in.