4 tech stocks you should buy while they're still cheap

Tech might be the biggest buying opportunity on the market right now, said Brian White, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt & Co., an equity research and trading firm.

The sector has seen better days, with a slew of bad news hitting some of tech's biggest names and sending market watchers into sell-off mode. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell in correction territory on a closing basis earlier this month for the first time in two years.

But White told CNBC this is a chance for investors to expand their portfolios. "There are some great secular trends in this group," he said.

His picks include Apple, Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon. Here's why.