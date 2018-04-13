5 US states where you only need to make about $40,000 a year to afford the average home

Have houses in the U.S. gotten too expensive? It depends. Financial website How Much used data from real-estate site Zillow to collect home prices for every state to find the minimum income needed to afford a place there and found that, in some areas, the income necessary is well below the national average.

Using a mortgage calculator, How Much calculated monthly payments, including the principal and the interest for an assumed home loan: "The interest rate varied from 4-to-5 percent in each state, depending on the market. The lower the rate, the lower the monthly payment. We assumed buyers could contribute a 10 percent down payment."

Based on that data, here are five states where you can afford a home while making an annual salary of around $40,000: