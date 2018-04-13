Cramer vets under-the-radar cybersecurity plays like ForeScout

ForeScout is a $1.3 billion company focused on helping government agencies and businesses implement security measures for growing online networks. With more and more smart devices being rolled out, ForeScout helps prevent breaches across the whole network instead of installing software designed for each device.

Cramer liked that the company, which came public last October, already beat earnings estimates twice in a row and boasts contracts with the Department of Defense to secure data and improve the Pentagon's response time during cyberattacks.

Better yet, ForeScout's stock hasn't closed under $30 a share since the company did an early secondary offering, letting insiders and early investors ring the register after its initial public offering.

But Cramer had one but reservation: ForeScout's IPO lockup expires on April 25 and that tends to spur selling in the stock.

"If you want to buy this one, please, please, please wait for the lockup expiration to give you a better entry point," he suggested. "ForeScout reports again on May 10, so hopefully you'll have a couple of weeks to pick it up into weakness ahead of what I expect will be a very good quarter."