Cramer vets under-the-radar cybersecurity plays like ForeScout

With high-profile breaches rocking companies like Under Armour and Boeing, the cybersecurity business is not slowing down anytime soon, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday.
But with top cybersecurity stocks like Proofpoint and Palo Alto Networks already up about 30 percent year to date, the "Mad Money" host wanted to seek out some under-the-radar names to see if they could be worth investors' time.
"Tonight, I want to tell you about the newer, more under-the-radar, cybersecurity stocks that have been heating up of late, companies like ForeScout Technologies, Okta and Zscaler," Cramer said.