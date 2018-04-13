European markets set for a mixed open ahead of US bank earnings

European equities are set to open mixed Friday as investors brace for earnings reports from U.S. banks.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 2 points at 7,251; the German DAX is expected to start higher by 4 points at 12,420; and the CAC 40 is seen up by 3 points at 5,307; according to IG.

In Asia, shares were mostly higher as geopolitical concerns eased. President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he had never said an attack on Syria would be imminent. "Could be soon or not soon at all," Trump said.

As a result, investors are likely to focus and react to upcoming earnings. JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will kick off the earnings season.

In the corporate world, Volkswagen has appointed a new chief executive, Herbert Diess, as the company moves ahead with an overhaul plan. Meanwhile, a joint venture between Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel will be delayed, Reuters reported, so labor agreements can be concluded.

In terms of data, there will be euro zone balance of trade figures out at 10 a.m. London time and the IEA will release its latest oil report at 9 a.m. London time.

Oil prices traded marginally lower Friday but they were on track for their biggest weekly gain since last July, Reuters reported. The ongoing instability between several countries over the Syrian war and reduced global oil inventories have pushed up prices.