Ex NFL player Martellus Bennett's biggest splurge is books — he has 3,500 of them

Some professional athletes spend their earnings on real estate or luxury cars, but former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett says his biggest expense something entirely different: books.

"I have about 3,500 books, maybe more," Bennett tells CNBC Make It.

Do the math using a conservative $9 a pop and that's $31,500 — and counting.

"I have a library, and it's like I want to beat Belle on 'Beauty and the Beast' and have a better library than she had," Bennett says, referring to the 1991 Walt Disney movie, which he watches with his four-year-old daughter, Austyn Jett.