After working in a world of 'tech bros,' this woman founded a female-only island

One memory stands out. As CEO at Matisia Consultants, Roth was meeting with a new client. She arrived with a group of men in tow. All the client knew, she says, was that the CEO of the company was coming with a group of people. When they arrived, the client immediately assumed that one of the older gentlemen in the group was the CEO.

"Immediately they went to him. He worked for me," Roth says. "They immediately went to him and shook his hand…and of course, I made fun of my client for the rest of the project. And I never forgot it."

After Roth sold Matisia Consultants around two years ago (for an undisclosed sum), she began traveling and meeting women all around the world. Roth's success story "really seemed inspire other women, and other women's stories from other areas, whether it's fashion or art or sports, started to inspire me," she says.

An idea began to take shape.

"During my career, I went to a lot of women networking events," Roth says. "And honestly, I was bored out of my mind, like I didn't want to waste my time. It all felt so organized and so 'Hi, it's me, here's my business card.'"

Roth wanted to create something better. SuperShe society was born. It began as a networking group and expanded to include a lifestyle blog, events and women-only retreats in luxurious locations such as Hawaii, Necker Island and Turks & Caicos. It was meant to create a fun way for women to network — a way that men have been networking for years, Roth says, whether it's at the golf course or the cigar club.