After working in a world of 'tech bros,' this woman founded a female-only island

Does SuperShe Island sound like your idea of paradise? Well, you can't just book a trip there — Roth handpicks the visitors herself. The application process even includes a video interview.
And while the island won't officially open until July (she plans to host a trial-run in June), Roth says her team have received around 3,000 to 4,000 applications and counting. Countries with a standout number of applicants include the U.S., India and France.
"I really get stuck reading [applicant's] stories," Roth says. "And I'm really fascinated that I really struck a chord...women say 'I've been dreaming about this' and 'This is what I wanted,' and it's good to see the reassurance, because you come up with an idea and you do it, and having this direct feedback helps me a lot."
SuperShe Island, however, is not free from criticism. Roth says a week-long all-inclusive stay will likely cost between $5,000 to $6,000, which is expensive for many people. Plus there's the unique vetting process. So some say the retreat is elitist and disproportionately counts out people of color, those with disabilities, trans people or those who are gender non-conforming.
Roth disagrees and calls it a "totally equal opportunity group," and while the island might have capacity limitations, she adds that "In the broader SuperShe community, we welcome everyone."
She also says the price is fair. "For being picked up from the airport, being brought to an island, getting every day a massage, food, a full program and being on a private island, come on guys," Roth says.
Still, Roth says she plans to roll out a more affordable one-day program aimed at people traveling through Europe or for local Finnish women. Roth explains she'll "always be open" to giving out freebies too, for people who can't afford it.
So what is she looking for during the vetting process?
The women's stories are key. "We have super interesting stories from women who really take their time and tell us," Roth says.
"A lady who escaped from North Korea and applied and one artist [a painter] still living in Syria in war were stories that stood out, because these women live or lived in danger and still longed for the same things we all do," she adds.
Personality is also important: "[A] nice smile and a nice attitude is important, because we will be stuck on an island," she says. "It should be fun."