"I looked into it later and found over 40 listings that were part of this ring of fake listings for a nurse practitioner service that comes to you," Waddington says. He reported them all, as well as the profiles that had written reviews for every one of them. Google deleted the bunch. Yet several months later, Waddington noticed that someone had created very similar listings and reviews from fresh accounts.

"Maps is still really the Wild West," he tells CNBC.

Alphabet investors see Google Maps as a huge, untapped opportunity. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak has called the service the "most under-monetized" asset he covers. Google's other mapping app, Waze, recently launched new local business ads which could be a blueprint for Maps' eventual strategy.

But the service is plagued by fake reviews, ghost listings, lead generation schemes and impersonators. This hurts both honest business owners who don't use deceptive tactics, and consumers who have come to rely on Google Maps to find information about the world around them.

Google says that it's in a "constant race with local business spammers" and that it's "heavily invested" in getting users to contribute and flag issues, while also using manual and automated systems to detect fraud.

In the last year, Google has come under fire for how much it relies on outsiders to help it find

There's a volunteer army to fight these Maps scams, too. Waddington is part of a group of passionate "Top Contributors," who spend countless unpaid hours answering questions and reporting spam. Many, like Waddington, have also built marketing businesses around advising people on how to legitimately use Maps' tools, and are feeling increasingly flabbergasted that Google hasn't found a better way to curb the abuse that they can turn up so easily. They say that the issues with Maps are getting worse and deserve to be in the spotlight.