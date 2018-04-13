How to fix your iPhone screen

It's easy to get your cracked iPhone screen fixed, just make sure you take it to the right place.

While it might be tempting to take it to the cheapest repair spot, you should always take an iPhone with a broken screen to Apple or one of its authorized partners to get it repaired, otherwise you risk voiding your warranty. Worse, the phone might stop working altogether.

We'll walk you through the proper iPhone screen repair process now.

Here's how to schedule a repair:

Apple will show you the costs you can expect to pay. You'll pay $29 for an iPhone 6 or newer screen replacement if you have AppleCare+, but up to $279 if you don't.