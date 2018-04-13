    ×

    Tech Guide

    How to fix your iPhone screen

    • It's easy to get your cracked iPhone screen repaired.
    • You can even get it fixed on the same day, if appointments are available .
    • Just make sure you get your screen replaced at an Apple-authorized location.
    Premium broken iPhone screen
    South_agency | E+ | Getty

    It's easy to get your cracked iPhone screen fixed, just make sure you take it to the right place.

    While it might be tempting to take it to the cheapest repair spot, you should always take an iPhone with a broken screen to Apple or one of its authorized partners to get it repaired, otherwise you risk voiding your warranty. Worse, the phone might stop working altogether.

    We'll walk you through the proper iPhone screen repair process now.

    Here's how to schedule a repair:

    Apple will show you the costs you can expect to pay. You'll pay $29 for an iPhone 6 or newer screen replacement if you have AppleCare+, but up to $279 if you don't.

    • Click "start a repair request"

    Apple gives you two options: you can send your iPhone in (this takes up to 5 days) or you can bring it in for repair. Since the latter is typically quicker, we'll choose "bring in for repair" for this story.

    Choose "bring in for repair" for the quickest fix.
    Choose "bring in for repair" for the quickest fix.
    • Sign in with your Apple ID.
    • Input your zip code and select your wireless carrier.

    Now you'll see a map with every location that you can opt to bring your iPhone to for repairs. All of these locations are approved and covered by Apple.If there's a same-day repair option, you'll see it when you click on the store name.

    • Select a store for your same-day repair and an available appointment time.
    Pick a repair location on the map.
    Pick a repair location on the map.

    Pro tip: Before you go to the store, make sure you've backed up your iPhone just to be safe. Here's how to do that:

    • Connect your iPhone is on WiFi.
    • Open Settings.
    • Tap your name.
    • Tap "iCloud."
    • Click your iPhone in the list of devices.
    • Tap "iCloud Backup."
    • Select "Back Up Now."

    Now head to the store and get it fixed. Expect the process to take about an hour.