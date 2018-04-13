If you're waiting until the absolute last moment to file your taxes, you're not alone — and you're not out of luck.

As of the last tally, the Internal Revenue Service has received 103 million of the 155 million total returns the agency expects this year. (In fact, 20 to 25 percent of Americans wait until the last 14 days before the deadline to prepare their tax returns.)

But there is still time before Tax Day on April 17 to nail down everything you need — and take advantage of certain tax breaks before it's too late.

How well do you know your taxes? Take our quiz

So for all you 11th-hour filers, here are seven tips from Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant and tax expert at TurboTax, for meeting the filing deadline without worry.

1. Get the right forms. When you sit down to file your taxes, make sure you have all the necessary documents in front of you — including W-2s and 1099s as well as receipts for expenses, mortgage interest, bank routing information and your family's Social Security numbers.

2. Give yourself a deadline. Of course, there's a hard cutoff courtesy of Uncle Sam (that would be Tuesday, April 17). But you can do yourself a huge favor by aiming to get everything done at least a day or two in advance, Greene-Lewis said. That small buffer will ensure you don't have to hurry through the paperwork and stress about missing something. Also, you will avoid the Tax Day frenzy — and get your tax refund faster.

3. The devil is in the details. Some of the most common mistakes taxpayers make when rushing to meet the deadline include putting down an incorrect Social Security number for a child or spouse, or forgetting to simply sign a paper return. So slow down when it comes to entering in your information.