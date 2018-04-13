Mark Mobius: Asian nations' tough talk on TPP reentry by US is a bluff

"Let's face it, the U.S. is the biggest trading partner and has the biggest influence," Mobius said on CNBC on Friday. "Without the U.S. the whole thing doesn't work; it doesn't make sense. It's a net positive if the U.S. enters negotiations. ... Always better than one-off statements that shut down any chance of compromise," Mobius said.

Among the reasons stated for Trump's renewed interest is placating voters in farm states that have been hit hard by the trade war with China. Some top Democrats slammed the news as a "ridiculous reversal."

Mobius also believes the United States has a strong position in that evolving trade scenario. "Just look at the trade balance. It's way off. The U.S. has lots of negotiating bullets," he said.

Mobius said trade rhetoric about the U.S. economy being software- or service-based and, therefore, not being represented well by trade balance analysis misses the larger point: Those industries need access to the Chinese market. "A stronger trade balance is good for everyone, China included."

He added, "Let's face it, at the end of the day, the U.S. is strong on software but doesn't have full access to the Chinese market, and that's one area where there has to be negotiations to strengthen the U.S. position. Mobius also noted that the United States is a commodity producer, and getting greater access to the Chinese market for commodities could provide trade options.

"The good news is the Chinese know how to negotiate. It's one voice in China. In America it's 200. ... The Chinese will give a lot — the renminbi is getting stronger, and there are lots of little buttons they can push."