Mark Mobius: Asian nations' tough talk on TPP reentry by US is a bluff

President Donald Trump likes a good negotiation, and he's likely to get one if the United States is serious about reentering talks with trading partners on the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Reports out of Washington, D.C., this week were that Trump has signaled a surprise openness to the TPP, a deal that he bashed on the campaign trail and, once elected, signed an executive order to abandon.
In response, some of the TPP pact nations said they won't be rushing to appease Trump. Australia's trade minister told the New York Times on Friday, "We've got a deal. I can't see that all being thrown open to appease the United States."
Officials from Japan and New Zealand, also among the 11-member TPP block, were also cagey about the latest surprise from Trump.
But Mark Mobius, the dean of emerging markets investing, thinks the tough talk from TPP partners is just that — talk — and if Trump is serious about TPP reentry, the United States has a strong position to get back in on the trade deal.