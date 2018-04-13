There are 6,000 dogs 'working' at Amazon and they get access to these cool perks

You might've had a "ruff" work week but Amazon's four-legged employees sure haven't. At the retail giant's Seattle-based headquarters, human employees share their work space with approximately 6,000 pups on any given day, the company announced on their blog.

These furry friends have just one dog to thank for their employment opportunity: Rufus. During Amazon's early years, a husband and wife team brought their Welsh corgi to the office and he immediately won the hearts of fellow employees, according to Amazon.

Most importantly, Rufus was also a hard worker and "Amazonians" used his paw to click links on the company website. Although the dog has since passed away, his legacy remains. Amazon states that there are photos of Rufus around the 8.1 million square foot campus and he even has a building named after him.

In fact, Rufus made such an impact that if you click a broken link and land on an error page, his picture comes up, along with three other dogs that followed in his "paw" steps, says Amazon: Lucy the Labrador, Sherriff the golden-Aussie mix and Martini the papillon.

While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. Not only do they get to spend the day with their owners, plus receive all the belly rubs a dog could ask for, they're able to snag dog treats at every reception desk in the company.