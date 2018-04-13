These are the most hipster cities in the world

However, the U.S. still dominated the top 10 with seven hipster hubs, with many of them located in the Pacific Northwest region, as well as Florida.

The top 10 most hipster cities in the world, according to Movehub, are:

1. Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom

2. Portland, Oregon, United States

3. Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

4. Seattle, Washington, United States

5. Lisbon, Portugal

6. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States

7. Miami, Florida, United States

8. Orlando, Florida, United States

9. Helsinki, Finland

10. Spokane, Washington, United States

Brighton and Hove barely squeaked past Portland for the top spot; the U.K. city scored an 8.1632 on the Hipster Index while Portland scored 8.1631.

Overall, European cities seem to have more vintage threads and vinyl than Americans, according to Movehub. Brighton placed first in the category for record stores, with nine record stores per 100,000 people. As for vintage boutiques, Lisbon snagged the top spot, with 78 per 100,000 people.

However, American cities did dominate one data category: Tattoo shops. Movehub found that the top 22 cities for tattoos were all in the United States, with Las Vegas, Nevada ranking first with 29 studios per 100,000 people.

"You would struggle to find any other group that changes cities at the rate that hipsters do —once a city has been chosen as a trendy area, the hipsters bring in all sorts of new independent businesses and this injection of consumers can really transform these cities," says Fred O'Brien, who headed up the research of the study study.

Movehub points out that none of the cities on the index's top 40 had a population over one million. A similar study (with slightly different criteria) conducted by the site last year looked at the most hipster cities in the U.S., and found a similar result: In that study, every city in the top ten had a population under 500,000, and cities like New York and San Francisco didn't even make the top 50.

