These are the most hipster cities in the world

Just like the hit IFC show "Portlandia" suggests, the Pacific Northwest is a hipster haven, according to a new survey conducted by Movehub. However, globally, the top spot for hipsters actually goes to a city in the United Kingdom.
To determine its new International Hipster Index, Movehub, an international relocation company, combed through data for 446 cities across 20 countries, excluding cities with populations below 150,000. They looked at five data points, including the number of vegan eateries, coffee shops, tattoo studios, vintage boutiques and record stores per 100,000 city residents.
While the United States might have dominated the list — with seven U.S. cities cracking the top 10 — the most hipster city in the world goes to Brighton and Hove in the United Kingdom. Located in the country's southeast region, this coastal city is described by Lonely Planet as "without doubt Britain's most colorful and outrageous city." It ranked in the top four for three out of the five data points: Vegan eateries, coffee shops and record stores.