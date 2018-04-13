Oil prices could rally to $100 a barrel if Middle East tensions 'really kick off,' analyst says

Oil prices could soon skyrocket to more than $100 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, one oil analyst told CNBC Friday.
Crude futures surged to highs not seen since December 2014 earlier in the week, underpinned by greater geopolitical uncertainty in Syria and elevated concerns over the prospect of imminent military action by Western powers.
"I don't think its unfeasible to see triple-digit oil prices at some point this year if things really kick off in the Middle East," Anish Kapadia, founder and managing director of Akap Energy, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.