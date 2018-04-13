Oil prices could rally to $100 a barrel if Middle East tensions 'really kick off,' analyst says

Both benchmarks were on track to post their biggest weekly gain in more than eight months on Friday, shortly after President Donald Trump's comments about potential missile strikes and reports of dwindling global oil stocks.



Brent crude was trading at $72.26 during lunchtime deals on Friday, up around 0.3 percent, while WTI traded at $67.35, approximately 0.4 percent higher. Both benchmarks have gained about $5 since the start of the week.

An uptick in oil prices followed incendiary comments from Trump on Wednesday. The U.S. president tweeted missiles "will be coming," in response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria over the weekend. He has since sought to dial back such explosive rhetoric, raising the prospect that an attack on Syria may not be as imminent as it first appeared.



Nonetheless, world leaders continued to mull over military action in the war-torn country on Friday.