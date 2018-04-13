President Trump plans to pardon former Cheney chief of staff Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump plans to pardon Scooter Libby, a veteran of the George W. Bush administration who was convicted in 2007 of obstructing justice, perjury and lying to the FBI, NBC News reported, citing an official in Trump's administration.

Libby, who served as Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff, lied about how he learned the identity of covert CIA agent Valerie Plame and how he talked to reporters about her.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but Bush commuted the sentence.

Members of the Bush administration had sought to discredit Plame's husband, former Ambassador Joseph Wilson, over his claims that the administration fabricated intelligence on Iraq before the U.S. invasion in 2003.

The move for a pardon comes as Trump himself and members of his inner circle are under investigation by federal authorities. Special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly looking at possible obstruction of justice by the president, as well as whether Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly denied collusion and obstruction of justice.

The special prosecutor in the Plame case, Patrick Fitzgerald, was appointed by then-Deputy Attorney General James Comey.

Trump fired Comey as director of the FBI last year. Comey said the president made several attempts to secure his loyalty. Trump told NBC's Lester Holt that he had been thinking about the Russia investigation when he decided to fire Comey.

Excerpts of Comey's new memoir, "A Higher Loyalty," have started to leak. In the book, which is being released next week, Comey says Trump was "untethered to the truth."