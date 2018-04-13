Russia responded angrily to a U.S.-led strike against Syria on Friday, warning of unspecified "consequences" that stoked fears the conflict could escalate.

President Donald Trump ordered targeted military action in the country, following an alleged chemical weapons attack that reportedly left dozens of citizens dead.

Russia, which has backed the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has joined Damascus in denying an attack even took place — even though U.S. authorities have declared it did with near certainty.

In a statement released on Twitter, Russia's ambassador to the U.S. said the country was being "threatened," and issued an ominous warning that reprisals could follow. In a

Trump has singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support of Assad, as well as Iran. In his speech announcing military action in Syria, Trump pointedly asked: "What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women, and children?"

Since 2011, the Assad government has been locked in a deadly and protracted conflict with resistance fighters, and elements of ISIS, and has been backed by Russian forces.