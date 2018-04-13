Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty

Craft coffee competition and questionable customer loyalty are likely to hamper Starbucks sales over the next two years, according to one Wall Street analyst.

"We find competitive growth critical to monitor, as we believe this is largely responsible for Starbucks' deteriorating beverage same-store sales," wrote Cowen analyst Andrew Charles, who downgraded the coffee company to market perform from outperform on Friday.

The analyst also cut his price target on shares of Starbucks to $65 from $68, implying 9 percent upside over the next 12 months. Shares of Starbucks fell 1.3 percent in premarket trading Friday following the Cowen note.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"As a result, Starbucks is broadening loyalty efforts to more aggressively target new and lapsed brand users," Charles added. "We spoke to three third-party loyalty experts and came away with the view that Starbucks' efforts could be effective but the timeline and magnitude of success are highly uncertain."