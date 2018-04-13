Tesla is struggling to manage and fix a significant volume of flawed or damaged parts from its suppliers, sending some to local machine shops for rework, according to several current and former Tesla engineers. The company said it also makes adjustments to the design of some parts after receiving them from suppliers.

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised the company would be profitable and cash-flow positive in the third and fourth quarter of this year. But a high volume of rework and design tweaks could cut into Tesla's margins and contribute to delays in the delivery of its cars.

Tesla said such work is being done on a small subset of parts from suppliers, and has not constrained or delayed its Model 3 build plan.

Tesla's future as a mass-market car company hinges on efficient, automated production of the Model 3. The Model 3 is currently the best-selling electric car in the U.S. So far more than 400,000 people have already reserved that vehicle, paying $1,000 refundable fees to do so.

In January, Tesla projected it would make 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of the first quarter of 2018. On April 3, in a Vehicle Production and Deliveries report, Tesla revealed it had missed that quarterly target.

All automakers have to deal with some amount of defective or damaged parts, both from their own factories and from suppliers. But, as previously reported, current and former employees say that Tesla experiences a higher rate of defects than industry norms. A significant number of flawed parts, and parts in need of design changes, also come from Tesla's suppliers, they said.

Current and former employees from the company's Fremont, Calif. and Sparks, Nevada factories blame Tesla for spending less time to vet suppliers than is typical in auto manufacturing. These people said the company failed to comprehensively test "variance specs" with some vendors before embarking on Model 3 production.

Tesla told CNBC it has a rigorous supplier collaboration process that includes onsite audits, manufacturing capability reviews, and other common process controls to predict and eliminate quality issues. It also recently expressed appreciation of its suppliers in its first-quarter vehicle deliveries release.