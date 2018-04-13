The 2018 Kia Stinger GT1 is unbelievably good

Kia's philosophy of improvement has been pretty simple: Find the best people, let them go wild.

Kia poached Audi's lead designer, Peter Schreyer, after he had helped craft a sleek and modern lineup, letting him transform the brand's look. Then Kia wanted to get in the business of making good driving cars, so Hyundai-Kia hired Albert Biermann from his three decades at BMW where he helped lead the development of the M3 and M5.

Hey, if you're going to steal, steal from the best.

The culmination of these hires is a car that's completely gorgeous but unmistakably Kia. A car that handles and storms down backroads with the ferocity of a BMW 4 series, but costs thousands less.

The culmination is this, the 2018 Kia Stinger. And Lord Almighty is it brilliant.