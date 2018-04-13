The $1.6 million sum was scheduled to be paid to the woman in installments, beginning in December 2017 and being parceled out over the course of two years, the newspaper reported.

The report is the latest example of Cohen negotiating nondisclosure agreements and payments to women who allegedly had affairs with his clients. Cohen and Trump are currently being sued by porn star Stormy Daniels, who seeks to void her own hush deal over an alleged dalliance with Trump for which she was paid $130,000.

Cohen is also in the crosshairs of the FBI, who raided his office and residence on Monday and seized records and communications related to the deal with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The agents also sought documents regarding another woman who allegedly had an affair with Trump, Karen McDougal, who received $150,000 from the parent company of The National Enquirer.

And the authorities reportedly seized documents and communications related to the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" tape containing audio of Trump boasting about sexual harassment.

Broidy has been a prominent supporter of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and contributed to the then-candidate's fundraising efforts as vice chairman of the Trump Victory Fund, which combined state and national Republican committees.

Broidy apologized to his family in his statement: "It is unfortunate that this personal matter between two consenting adults is the subject of national discussion just because of Michael Cohen's involvement. Mr. Cohen reached out to me after being contacted by this woman's attorney, Keith Davidson. Although I had not previously hired Mr. Cohen, I retained Mr. Cohen after he informed me about his prior relationship with Mr. Davidson."

Attorneys for Cohen and Republican National Committee spokespersons, as well as lawyers for the former Playboy model, have not yet responded to CNBC's requests for comment.

Read the Wall Street Journal's full report here.