    Trump lawyer brokered $1.6 million deal for ex-Playboy model who said she was impregnated by RNC official: WSJ

    • An ex-Playboy model agreed to a $1.6 million settlement deal brokered by President Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen.
    • The woman said she was impregnated by Republican National Committee official Elliott Broidy.
    • Broidy was a prominent supporter of Trump during the 2016 campaign.
    Michael Cohen, personal attorney for President Donald Trump, as he arrives to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington, September 19, 2017.
    Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
    President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, brokered a deal to pay $1.6 million to a former Playboy model who said she was impregnated by Republican National Committee official Elliott Broidy, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

    Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that the 2017 deal prohibits the woman from discussing the relationship with Broidy, who works as a deputy finance chairman of the GOP's committee. Cohen also works for the committee as a national deputy finance chairman.

    "I acknowledge I had a consensual relationship with a Playboy Playmate," Broidy said in a statement. "At the end of our relationship, this woman shared with me that she was pregnant. She alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period."

    Elliott Broidy
    Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images
    The $1.6 million sum was scheduled to be paid to the woman in installments, beginning in December 2017 and being parceled out over the course of two years, the newspaper reported.

    The report is the latest example of Cohen negotiating nondisclosure agreements and payments to women who allegedly had affairs with his clients. Cohen and Trump are currently being sued by porn star Stormy Daniels, who seeks to void her own hush deal over an alleged dalliance with Trump for which she was paid $130,000.

    Cohen is also in the crosshairs of the FBI, who raided his office and residence on Monday and seized records and communications related to the deal with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The agents also sought documents regarding another woman who allegedly had an affair with Trump, Karen McDougal, who received $150,000 from the parent company of The National Enquirer.

    And the authorities reportedly seized documents and communications related to the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" tape containing audio of Trump boasting about sexual harassment.

    Broidy has been a prominent supporter of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and contributed to the then-candidate's fundraising efforts as vice chairman of the Trump Victory Fund, which combined state and national Republican committees.

    Broidy apologized to his family in his statement: "It is unfortunate that this personal matter between two consenting adults is the subject of national discussion just because of Michael Cohen's involvement. Mr. Cohen reached out to me after being contacted by this woman's attorney, Keith Davidson. Although I had not previously hired Mr. Cohen, I retained Mr. Cohen after he informed me about his prior relationship with Mr. Davidson."

    Attorneys for Cohen and Republican National Committee spokespersons, as well as lawyers for the former Playboy model, have not yet responded to CNBC's requests for comment.

    Read the Wall Street Journal's full report here.